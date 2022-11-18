A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that former President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 18 points.

The poll found that 46 percent of Republican voters would support Trump, compared to 28 percent who support DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who many speculate will launch a presidential bid in 2024, received just seven percent support. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) came in fourth place in the poll with three percent, while Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) each polled at two percent.

The Harvard poll was taken after last week’s midterm elections and days after Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for the president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.

The poll also found that Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, while DeSantis would tie with Biden.

In a hypothetical rematch, 44 percent of voters would support Trump compared to 42 percent who would support Biden. The survey also found that Trump would beat Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical election by a seven-point margin.

On the other hand, DeSantis and Biden tied at 43 percent in the poll.

The poll found that most voters doubt Biden’s mental fitness and think he should not run for a second term in office.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 2,212 registered voters from November 16 to November 17.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.