A suspect was killed during a shootout by an undercover NYPD officer during a drug sting Friday night around 8:45 p.m.

The New York Post reports that the sting was linked to fentanyl and occurred “at an apartment on Vermilyea Ave near Academy Street in Inwood.”

The sting included federal personnel as well–agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration–and was an attempt to arrest two men, at least one of whom shot at law enforcement personnel.

Law enforcement returned fire, wounding one of the two men.

The wounded man “barricaded himself inside the apartment” for a time then died inside the apartment. The second suspect was taken into custody.

CBS New York quoted NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey saying, “As the members of the task force tried to make the apprehension, at least one of the males pulled the gun on them and fired at them. Members of the task force were able to apprehend one male right away.”

Police found two guns inside the apartment.

