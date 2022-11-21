Feds: Nearly 140 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested in Nationwide Sting

Close to 140 convicted illegal alien sex offenders were arrested in a nationwide sting across multiple states, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency reveals.

The sting operation, conducted from October 22 to November 4, saw ICE agents arrest 138 illegal aliens who are convicted sex offenders — including those guilty of rape.

A number of the illegal alien sex offenders were arrested in sanctuary states or cities.

For example, 21 of the illegal alien sex offenders were arrested in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California, 15 were arrested in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, California, and five were arrested in the sanctuary city of Seattle, Washington.

A handful of others were arrested in the sanctuary state of New York, including a 44-year-old illegal alien convicted of second-degree rape and promoting prostitution in September 2017. Another 42-year-old illegal alien arrested in New York had been convicted of first-degree rape in April 2002.

The latest ICE sting operation comes after the agency arrested 175 illegal alien convicts, many of whom had been arrested for drunk driving and some of whom killed American citizens.

While the sting operation nabbed many criminal illegal aliens, President Joe Biden’s administration has drastically cut interior immigration enforcement — resulting in a nearly 50 percent drop in arrests of illegal aliens and a 62 percent drop in deportations of illegal alien convicts.

In May, former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told Breitbart News that Biden is effectively deporting one illegal alien for every 100 illegal aliens arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

