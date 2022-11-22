Dr. Anthony Fauci, the outgoing chief medical adviser to the White House, said he would “cooperate fully” with any congressional hearings as Republicans vowed to investigate him if they took control of the House or Senate.

“If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress,” Fauci said during his last White House press briefing on Tuesday before stepping down as chief medical adviser to the White House later this year.

While noting that he has testified in front of Congress “a few 100 times” over the last 40 years, he said, “So I have no trouble justifying we can defend and explain and stand by everything that we’ve said.”

Republicans have vowed to investigate Fauci after he stepped down from his government roles in December. Top Republicans said earlier this year that they would investigate Fauci if the party retakes the majority in the midterm elections, which they did in the House. Republicans want to question him about his role during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been nominated by his party to run for speaker in front of the whole House, wrote on social media earlier this year that “Fauci lost the trust of the American people” for his actions taken during the pandemic and that “He owes the American people answers [and] A @HouseGOP majority will hold him accountable.”

Earlier this month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee, said on Fox News that when he becomes chair of the panel in January, one of his top priorities is to investigate Fauci’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

During the same press briefing on Tuesday, Fauci also urged Americans to get tested for the Chinese coronavirus before attending Thanksgiving gatherings, adding that “everybody” should not only be vaccinated but boosted as well.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.