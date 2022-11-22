Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to get tested for the Chinese coronavirus prior to attending Thanksgiving gatherings, adding that “everybody” should not only be vaccinated but boosted as well.

Fauci spoke on Tuesday for his last White House press briefing before stepping down and ended his stint by declaring that “everybody” should be at least triple jabbed, receiving the regular vaccine series as well as a booster shot.

“First of all, everybody should be vaccinated and boosted with flu and with COVID ,” he began. “Whether or not you wear a mask — or another thing we shouldn’t underestimate is testing.”

Fauci then urged Americans to get tested the day before attending holiday gatherings, including Thanksgiving, which is two days away.

“So when we’re gathering at a family gathering for Thanksgiving or for Christmas or for any other holiday as we get into the winter, it makes sense that you might want to get a test that day before you come into a place in which you might be infected and spread it, or other people who might be there in order to protect,” he said, identifying masking as “important” but describing “vaccine boosting” and “testing” as “part of the spectrum of protecting yourself.”

Fauci’s remark coincides with the recent plea from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which on Monday urged Americans to get an “updated” shot before the holidays:

Get your updated COVID vaccine before you gather for Thanksgiving this week. Find updated vaccines for everyone 5+ at https://t.co/jDq2UIHFmT. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/1srFcGhdzH — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) November 21, 2022

The pleas for more vaccinations come despite the fact that the vaccines themselves do not prevent transmission of the virus, nor do they stop the vaccinated individual from contracting it, despite misinformation spread by President Biden last year.

“One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that,” Biden said during a CNN town hall in July 2021.

“They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” he claimed.

Biden falsely claimed, months later, that vaccinated individuals “do not spread the disease to anyone else” — yet another falsehood.

The quadruple vaccinated president would go on to contract the virus, despite his previous assertion that vaccinated individuals were covered.

Meanwhile, a report from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is recommending officials to “encourage or mandate” masking to fight against “long COVID,” conveniently after the midterm elections.