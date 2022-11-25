One Shot on Black Friday Inside North Carolina Walmart

One person was shot on Black Friday inside a Lumberton, North Carolina Walmart around 11:30 a.m., and the shooting suspect allegedly fled the scene before police could find him.

WLTX reported that police scoured the Walmart, looking for the shooting suspect and victims but did not find either. A short time later, UNC Health Southeastern reported an individual came to the facility with a gunshot wound.

The wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.

WRAL noted that police believe the shooting occurred “between two people who know each other.”

Breitbart News observed that a 31-year-old Walmart manager named Andre Bing allegedly shot and killed five co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night.

Bing allegedly used a 9mm handgun, which he acquired “legally.”

