Walmart Manager ‘Legally’ Purchased Pistol Used in Attack

The Walmart manager who allegedly shot and killed six people Tuesday night “legally” purchased the pistol that was used in the attack.

The New York Times reports that 31-year-old Walmart manager Andre Bing acquired a 9mm pistol “legally” on the day of the attack.

City of Chesapeake officials noted that Bing had “no criminal history” to prevent him from passing a background check for a gun purchase.

Bing left behind a “death note,” which the City of Chesapeake posted to Twitter. In the note, he said that he had overheard other Walmart employees making fun of him and claimed, “[Walmart] associates gave me twisted grins, mocked me and laughed at me and celebrated my downfall on the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

Breitbart News notes that the gunman who allegedly opened fire in Colorado Springs’ Club Q acquired his firearms “legally” as well.

In fact, nearly every high-profile mass attacker for the past 16 years “legally” acquired the firearms used in those attacks.

Here is a short list of some of the attackers who acquired their firearms “legally”:

Uvalde elementary school attacker (May 24, 2022)

Buffalo grocery attacker (May 10, 2022)

Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)

Atlanta area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

