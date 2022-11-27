Resident Opens Fire, Kills One Alleged Intruder, Wounds 3 Others

The resident of a home in DeKalb County, Georgia, opened fire on four alleged robbery suspects, killing one and wounding three, around 5 p.m. Friday.

The Associated Press reports that one of the four suspects allegedly had a gun and “exchanged gunfire” with the resident.

FOX 5 notes that police arrived on scene and found three wounded individuals outside the home. Those individuals were “23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy.”

McCune later died a short time later at the hospital.

A fourth robbery suspect, 30-year-old Telvin Thomas, was apprehended later in the night when he showed up at a hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was “justified” and are not pursuing charges against the resident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.