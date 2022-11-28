Democrat U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, 61, Dies After Battle with Cancer

UNITED STATES - MAY 7: Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., holds a news conference with faith leaders to "urge lawmakers to reject proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the Farm Bill" on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Photo By Sarah Silbiger /CQ Roll Call)
Ashley Oliver

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) has died after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer, his office announced in a statement Monday night.

McEachin, 61, was finishing out his third term in Congress representing Virginia’s Fourth District at the time of his death.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013,” McEachin’s office wrote. “Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

McEachin had just won reelection this month, receiving a decisive 65 percent of the vote in the blue-leaning southeast region of Virginia that he represented. His district includes the state capital of Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border.

Several Virginia politicians, both Democrat and Republican, expressed their grief and condolences over McEachin’s untimely passing in statements Monday night, including Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA), Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), and a few of his fellow Virginia congressmembers.

“Up until the very end, Don McEachin was a fighter,” Warner wrote. “Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

McEachin’s staff said their office will “remain open” and that they will “continue to serve [their] constituents” until McEachin’s congressional seat can be filled.

McEachin is survived by his wife as well as three children.

His office noted funeral arrangements for the late congressman would be announced in the coming days.

