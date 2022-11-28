White House Ignores China’s Violent Crackdowns in Delayed Statement Supporting Right to Protest

Demonstrators hold white signs as a form of protest during a protest against Zero Covid and epidemic prevention restrictions in Beijing, China, on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The White House reacted to news of widespread protests of coronavirus lockdowns in China, issuing a mild statement supporting peaceful protests.

“We’ve long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world,” read a statement from the White House National Security Council shared with reporters. “This includes in the PRC.”

The statement was released Monday after critics pointed out that the White House had not said anything over the weekend to defend the protesters.

But the White House failed to condemn China’s violent authoritarian crackdowns of the protests or their attempt to censor protesters online.

Biden has personally remained silent throughout the weekend, ignoring reporters as he returned to Washington, DC, on Sunday evening after a long Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket.

The White House statement also noted that China’s “zero COVID” crackdown policies would make it “very difficult” for China to contain the virus, echoing rhetoric used by the World Health Organization.

The Associated Press

President Joe Biden on November 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The statement pointed to promoting vaccines, boosters, testing, and early treatment of the virus as a solution for the United States.

Protests in China continue, as Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is trying to suppress them and hold firm with his coronavirus containment policies.

The latest round of protests was sparked after an apartment building fire killed ten people in Urumqi, as people in the city blamed the lockdown policies for failing to rescue the victims.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.