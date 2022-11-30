Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Armed Robbery Suspect After Chase

Phoenix police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday following a chase that ended in a crash.

FOX 10 reports that police spotted the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but a chase ensued instead.

Inside the vehicle were the male suspect and a woman.

Following the crash the couple was ordered to put their hands in the air. The male suspect was allegedly holding a gun when he raised his hand.

KTAR notes that police shot the male suspect, killing him. The female passenger was detained by police.

