U.S. Universities, Backed by Soros and Zuckerberg, Lobby for DACA Amnesty to Preserve Billion-Dollar Profit Pipeline

A number of United States universities, backed by groups funded by billionaires George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg, are lobbying Congress to quickly pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens to preserve their billion-dollar annual tuition and fees pipeline.

For weeks, House and Senate Democrats have urged 10 Senate Republicans to join them in approving the DREAM Act, which would provide green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship to 3.3 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), university executives with the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration suggest DACA illegal aliens are “Americans in every sense but on paper…”

The group is backed by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us and Soros’s Open Society Foundation, as well as the Shapiro Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and the Walder Foundation.

“… we write to respectfully urge you to prioritize passing bipartisan legislation before the end of this year to provide permanent protections for DACA recipients and other Dreamers,” the letter states:

If Congress fails to act, employers and communities will lose valuable contributors. Families, including many households of mixed-status individuals with U.S.-born children, will suffer the grievous loss of their homes, businesses, and self-sufficiency. Congress alone can avert this looming crisis by passing bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers and address other immigration priorities. [Emphasis added]

The letter is signed by executives from:

Rutgers University, Eastern CT State University, Delaware State University, Carleton College, Utah State University, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, Georgetown University, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Texas – San Antonio, Guilford College, Antioch College, Broward College, Salt Lake Community College, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Grand Valley State University, SUNY Westchester Community College, Borough of Manhattan Community College – CUNY, University at Albany – SUNY, University of Nevada – Reno, and University of California – Riverside.

All have a vested financial interest in keeping as many young illegal aliens in the United States as well as adding millions more young illegal aliens to the population because university systems are generating about $9 billion in revenue annually via tuition and fees from foreign students.

Specifically, roughly 182,000 illegal aliens of the more than 400,000 illegal aliens enrolled in U.S. universities and colleges are DACA-eligible or DACA-enrolled — making up a significant portion of university systems’ billions in revenue from their foreign student pipeline.

As Breitbart News reported in 2017, a DACA amnesty would open a surge of chain migration — where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. — ranging from 10 million to 19 million foreign nationals.

A prior Breitbart News analysis found that a DACA amnesty would cost American taxpayers some $115 billion by opening Obamacare rolls to newly legalized illegal aliens. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that such an amnesty would cost taxpayers $26 billion.

That same CBO report suggests that about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.