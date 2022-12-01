A coalition of Angel Families, immigration reformers, national populists, and former Trump officials are urging the lame-duck Congress to reject “special interest” amnesty efforts for illegal aliens and an expansion of legal immigration levels.

In recent weeks, Democrats have urged 10 Senate Republicans to join them in approving the DREAM Act, which would provide green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship to 3.3 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Similarly, special interest groups are lobbying Republicans and Democrats to throw support behind an amnesty for at least 2.1 million illegal aliens working on United States farms — a boon for the agricultural lobby.

Likewise, a handful of Republicans and Democrats are hoping to pass a green card giveaway that would massively benefit Fortune 500 tech conglomerates and companies that have spent decades outsourcing American white-collar jobs to foreign visa workers.

Groups like Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC), the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), NumbersUSA, the Claremont Institute, the Remembrance Project, the Heritage Foundation, and Judicial Watch, among others, are banding together to urge Congress to reject such amnesty and immigration expansion schemes.

“… we are deeply concerned about the immediate danger posed by the lame-duck session of Congress that is now underway,” the letter states:

Even though power is about to change hands in one chamber, various media outlets report there will be attempts to push damaging immigration legislation such as a mass amnesty and increased immigration through Congress over the next few weeks. [Emphasis added] … We, therefore, ask that you take all actions necessary to stop these efforts. We urge you to show the American people that you stand with them by rejecting special interest legislation and instead taking immediate steps to reverse this crisis and restore law and order to our immigration system. As we set forth in our previous letter, that will require the new Congress to pass a strong border security bill, undertake aggressive oversight, and use purse-string authority to rescind funds that further Biden’s open borders agenda. [Emphasis added] Do not allow special interests to take advantage of the lame-duck session to pass their bankrupt immigration agenda and throw average Americans under the bus. The American people are, after all, the ultimate stakeholders in our immigration system. They have voiced their will and we urge you to respect it. [Emphasis added]

Read the full letter here:

Coalition Letter by John Binder

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials and others also signed the letter, including Chad Wolf, Christopher Landau, Derek Maltz, Gene Hamilton, Joseph Edlow, Ken Cuccinelli, Lamar Smith, Mark Meadows, Mark Morgan, Rodney Scott, Russ Vought, and Thomas Homan.

Separately, officials with Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC) have said they have organized a grassroots effort that has activists calling members of Congress, asking them to oppose any amnesty efforts in the lame-duck session.

“We support the full and comprehensive enforcement of our existing immigration laws as the US Constitution requires, and we call on the majority of Americans who agree to get on the phones to the US Senate to oppose Lame Duck Amnesty 2022 immediately,” ALIPAC’s William Gheen wrote in a statement.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggested that an amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens is the “ultimate goal” of Democrats to massively grow the U.S. population by adding tens of millions more foreign-born residents.

Such mass immigration plans are supported by the nation’s biggest multinational corporations who see a constant flow of foreign workers and newly arrived consumers as a boon to their profit margins while keeping U.S. wages low and stagnant.

A flooded labor market from mass immigration to the U.S. has had a devastating impact on America’s working and middle class while redistributing wealth to the highest earners and big businesses.

While creating an economy that tilts in favor of employers, the economic model helped keep wages stagnant for decades. Between 1979 and 2013, wage growth for the bottom 90 percent of Americans grew just 15 percent. Meanwhile, wage growth for the top one percent of Americans was nearly 140 percent higher.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.