Barbershop Owner Shot Dead While Cutting 8-Year-Old’s Hair

A barbershop owner in Puyallup, Washington, was shot dead Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m. while cutting an eight-year-old’s hair.

The shooting suspect entered JQ Barber Shop on 112 East Stewart Avenue, walked right up to the owner, and opened fire, KING 5 reports.

ABC News notes that the barbershop owner was killed, but the child was not injured.

Police said:

The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation. These individuals informed responding officers that the suspect entered the business and went directly to the booth where the victim was cutting an eight-year-old child’s hair. Per the witnesses, the suspect entered the booth and shot the victim multiple times.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Police describe him as being 5’8″ tall, wearing all black and “possibly a mask.”

