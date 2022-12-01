Nolte: More Republicans than Democrats Died After Vaccine Released

After the introduction of the various China Flu vaccines, 10.6 percent more Republicans died than Democrats.

Prior to the introduction of the vaccine, the difference was a negligible 1.6 percent more Republicans.

When you live in a 50/50 country politically, that matters politically. Of course, it matters most on a human level, but since Democrats and the corporate media chose to politicize Trump’s Miracle Vaccine, that’s how I’m looking at it here.

Is it as simple as more Democrats surviving because more Democrats took the vaccine?

Yes, I think it is. The outfit that did the study, Goldsmith-Pinkham, handled the data about as fairly and carefully as anyone could.

“Some research has found that the death toll from COVID-19 has been higher in red counties than blue ones, but analyzing data at the county level makes it hard to be sure that party alone explains the differences,” the report says. “It’s theoretically possible that other factors about those counties, such as weather or average household size or availability of health care, could be more significant contributors to the death rate than how they voted.”

To compare deaths to party affiliation, the study “gathered nearly 600,000 Ohio and Florida death records from 2018 to 2021 and matched those records to voter registration data from 2017.”

Using these pre-coronavirus 2019 death numbers, the study determined “expected death rates based on age, time of year, location, and party affiliation.” With this baseline of “normal” deaths, the study then looked at deaths by political party during the pandemic before the vaccine was available. By comparing the pre-coronavirus and post-coronavirus deaths, the study was able to determine “excess deaths” by political party attributable to the coronavirus.

Pre-vaccine, or between “March 2020 and March 2021, excess death rates for Republicans were 1.6 percentage points higher than for Democrats.”

After April 2021, when the vaccine was widely available, “the gap widened to 10.6 percentage points.”

I would add that this is only logical. It was Republicans who were overwhelmingly against the vaccine, even though it came from the Trump administration.

I know all the arguments. I agree with some of them. If I were under 40, I would not have gotten vaccinated. I would not vaccinate my young kids. I get all that. I get that there are legitimate questions about how useful boosters are, how well the vaccine will do up against the latest variants… I’m not blind. I’m not in sway to the vaccines. But early on, when the vaccines speared to make a huge difference, how many Republicans died who wouldn’t have otherwise? And if you want to be mercenary about it, look at the margin that cost us in the U.S. Senate.

But over a certain age and for those younger people dealing with additional health issues that make it more difficult to recover from setbacks like the coronavirus, the vaccine was and remains a miracle.

No way would my mother have survived the virus without the vaccine. She’d be dead now. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.

Democrats and the corporate media and the entertainment industry knew exactly what they were doing politicizing the vaccine. People understandably responded negatively to this, which was what these monsters counted on. People did not want to feel like they were complying with left-wing bullies and illegal and immoral mandates, so they didn’t.

Hey, I’m all for living and dying on your own terms.

Just don’t forget the dying part.

