Democrat lawmakers in Illinois are pushing an “assault weapons” ban, a minimum age requirement of 21 years to buy a firearms, and a ban on ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

Democrats have a supermajority in the Illinois General Assembly and seek to use that majority to add quickly add restrictions to the exercise of the Second Amendment.

WBEZ noted that State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) said, “Gun violence is a daily occurrence. It really can’t wait, and I think that our caucus is going to step up and act with the urgency that this demands.”

Morgan was at the July 4, 2022, Highland Park parade where a gunman opened fire on parade goers even though Highland Park has had an “assault weapons” ban since 2013.

Breitbart News reported at least 28 were shot in Chicago during Thanksgiving weekend alone, and this occurred despite the fact Cook County has an “assault weapons” ban, and continues years of similar outcomes.

California has had an “assault weapons” ban since the 1990s and is ranked No. 1 for gun control law strength by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. Ironically, the state of California is also ranked No. 1 by the FBI for “active shooter incidents.”

The gun control being pushed by Illinois Democrats would also lengthen the amount of time firearms must be surrendered in the event a surrender order is issued under the state’s red flag law.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.