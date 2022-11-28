At Least 28 Shot Thanksgiving Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, five of them fatally, Thanksgiving weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that 19 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the number of fatalities reached five by the time the weekend was over.

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday night a 40-year-old man was shot in the head “while on the street in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street.” The 40-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News observed at least 22 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend November 18-20, 2022.

Six-hundred-thirty people have been killed in Chicago so far this year, according to the Sun-Times, and there is still more than a month left before the year is over.

