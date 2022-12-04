Florida Man Arrested Allegedly Trying to Rob Walmart on ‘Shop with a Cop’ Day

A 40-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday as he allegedly tried to rob a Walmart in which nearly 40 sheriff’s deputies were present for “shop with a cop” day.

The Miami Herald reported the incident occurred at Walmart in Osceola, Florida.

The “shop with a cop” event is designed to “[help] families in need buy necessities with the help of police officers.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office used a Facebook post to announce the alleged robbery attempt, referring to the robbery suspect simply as “Brad”:

Seriously we just can’t make this up. Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community. Bad news, Brad! The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez. Bad idea, Brad.

FOX 13 noted “perfume” and “gloves” appeared to be some of the items Brad allegedly tried to steal.

