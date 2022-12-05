Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Underage Girl Multiple Times in Louisiana

An illegal alien has been accused of raping an underage girl on multiple occasions in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.

Nereo Nunez-Granadon, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged last month with multiple felonies including third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

According to the Walker Police Department, Nunez-Granadon sexually assaulted the underage girl on a number of occasions. Nunez-Granadon was an acquaintance of the girl’s family, police said.

“Between May and October of this year, through threats, coercion and undue influence, the accused forced the victim to engage in various sexual activities with him,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said at the time.

“In addition, the accused demanded and received illicit, sexually explicit photographs from the victim,” Addison said.

Nunez-Granadon was taken into Livingston Parish custody and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released at any time.

