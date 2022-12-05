Kelly Loeffler: A Herschel Walker Victory ‘Prevents Radical Left from Taking over Our Entire Legal System’

The Georgia runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker will impact the way business is conducted in the Senate, as victory for Warnock would end the current power sharing agreement. This means activists such as Nancy Abudu, President Biden’s nominee to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, could end up moving forward, former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) highlighted over the weekend.

On Saturday, Loeffler presented some of the dangers of Democrats increasing their majority in the upper chamber, introducing her social media following to Biden nominee Nancy Abudu, whom she described as “an activist lawyer at the radical Southern Poverty Law Center who is working to END Voter ID and restore felon voting rights.”

“Thanks to the Senate’s current power sharing agreement, her nomination is tied up in the Judiciary Committee. If Warnock wins, the power sharing agreement ends — and Abudu sails through to a confirmation vote,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of a Walker victory.

“Electing Herschel doesn’t just send a progressive home and eliminate a key Biden agenda vote. It prevents the radical Left from taking over our entire legal system,” she warned:

Meet Nancy Abudu – an activist lawyer at the radical Southern Poverty Law Center who is working to END Voter ID and restore felon voting rights.

Indeed, due to the Senate’s current power sharing agreement, Abudu’s nomination is tied up in the Judiciary Committee. That, however, would end with a Warnock victory, meaning she would go on to secure a confirmation vote.

Walker echoed these concerns during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that Republicans will be better able to keep the Biden administration in check by ousting Warnock. At that point, many of these radical nominees would stay in committee.

“All we have to do is to turn one Democrat over to us. And what person would not want to believe in America? When you have leaders that can go talk to someone across the aisle and convince them this is not about Democrat or Republican. This is about the people,” he said, adding that a Walker victory would help keep President Biden “in check.”

That’s the reason why this election right now is so, so important,” Walker added.

