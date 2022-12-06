Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), unable to run again due to term limits, announced on Tuesday that he would like to receive an appointment to the state’s U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

Ricketts’ announcement came just one day after Sasse officially sent his resignation letter to the governor stating he would resign on January 8, 2023. Sasse is leaving Congress to become the president of the University of Florida.

Initially, in October, Ricketts said he would not appoint himself to the position, but the decision on whom to appoint ultimately comes down to Gov.-elect Jim Pillen (R). Pillen announced he would “seek qualified applicants” to fill the upcoming vacancy.

RELEASE: Governor-Elect Pillen Seeks Applicants for Senate and LD 21 Vacancies pic.twitter.com/8FleTuEuu9 — Governor-elect Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) December 5, 2022

Ricketts will now turn in his application for consideration for the appointment, according to a press release:

This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions. For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms.

Whoever is appointed successor will serve until January 3, 2025; the person appointed, along with anyone else who would choose to run, can do so in 2024 when voters have a chance to pick someone to fill the remaining two years of Sasse’s term.

Pillen defeated Chuck Herbster, who was backed by former president Donald Trump, in the primary with Ricketts’ help. The Associated Press noted that Pillen received Ricketts’ endorsement during this past election cycle in addition to over $100,000 in direct contributions from the governor.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.