Members of the Biden family would reportedly “fully support” President Joe Biden if he launches a 2024 presidential campaign, according to a White House senior advisor.

The Biden family, some of whom are involved in the family business, would “fully” back Joe Biden in a 2024 reelection campaign if he should decide to run, Fox News’s Brooke Singman, Peter Doocy, and Patrick Ward reported Wednesday.

Biden, 80, has stated he has the “intention” of seeking a second term but has not formally announced his decision. He is already the oldest president to serve in the Oval Office.

Many have questioned Biden’s cognitive ability to serve out his last two years in office. Others have demanded he take a cognitive test for fear that he may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Polling shows 58 percent of Americans believe he should receive at least a cognitive test. Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

The establishment media have suggested Americans are living longer lives and that age is not as much a factor as it once was.

“As a society, the United States is aging, and working until later in life,” Reuters reported. “The 65-and-older population is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. By 2026, more than one in four men over 65 will still be working, the nonprofit Population Reference Bureau projects.”

If Biden won in 2024, he would leave office at 86. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, 76, has already announced his campaign to retake the White House. If Biden announces for reelection, the 2024 election could be a 2020 rematch. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Monday during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit that he expects Biden to announce a 2024 campaign.

“I expect it shortly after the holidays,” Klain said. “But I expect the decision will be to do it.”

