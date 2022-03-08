Poll: Less than 25 Percent Strongly Believe Joe Biden Is Mentally Fit, Healthy, Stable

President Joe Biden struggled to stay awake Monday during the opening speeches at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Wendell Husebø

Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe President Joe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable, a Tuesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Only 24 percent said they strongly agreed that Biden is mentally fit to serve as president. Thirty-four percent strongly believed Biden is not mentally fit to serve as president, a ten-point spread.

Just 18 percent strongly agreed Biden is in good health as commander in chief. Thirty-one percent strongly disagreed with the statement that Biden “is in good health,” a 13-point difference.

Moreover, only 23 percent of voters strongly believe the president of the United States is stable. Thirty-four percent strongly do not believe Biden is stable, an 11-point difference.

The polling comes as Donald Trump’s 2020 prediction that gas prices would reach $7.00 per gallon under Biden came true this week. On Monday, gas prices in California were above $7.00.

The national average gas price on Tuesday reached an all-time high of $4.173, according to AAA.

The gas prices were already $1.00 higher than last year, but with Biden’s perceived weakness around the world, Russia invaded Ukraine, which added to the increase in American energy prices.

A Monday poll revealed 56 percent of Americans blame Biden’s deadly Afghan evacuation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Of the 56 percent who believe Putin’s invasion is linked to Biden’s deadly Afghanistan evacuation, 30 percent of respondents say they “strongly” agree and 26 percent say they “somewhat” agree with the causation. Just 32 percent disagree.

The Politico poll sampled 2005 registered voters from March 4-6 with a margin of error of + / – 2 percentage points.

