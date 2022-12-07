Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) suggests his amnesty proposal, crafted alongside Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), for millions of illegal aliens is a long shot in the lame duck Congress.

As Breitbart News reported, Tillis and Sinema are negotiating an amnesty for about two million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Such a plan would provide qualified illegal aliens with green cards, and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship.

The plan would also reportedly build processing centers along the United States-Mexico border to more quickly send border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities, extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 public health authority, and boost Border Patrol spending by $25 billion.

Tillis, though, told Roll Call that he is not looking to slip the amnesty into a year-end spending bill and, instead, wants to try to pass a standalone bill in the lame duck Congress — a move that would make the plan a long shot for passage in the GOP-Democrat split Senate.

New: @SenThomTillis says he doesn’t see his immigration deal with @SenatorSinema being attached to an omnibus spending bill. Says he wants “chamber time” to get it done — a tall ask in December when things are piling up — Caroline Coudriet (@cscoudriet) December 7, 2022

One such Senate staffer told Fox News’s Adam Shaw that Tillis and Sinema have not finalized the amnesty nor has a deal been struck among Senators:

A Senate aide stressed that the discussions are in a very early stage and that the senators are circulating the framework to see if there is interest and a potential agreement. Another said that it was incorrect at this stage to describe the draft as a “deal.” [Emphasis added]

This week, Tucker Carlson on the Fox News Channel blasted even the suggestion of an amnesty for millions of DACA illegal aliens, calling such a plan an effort to dramatically change the American electorate in favor of Democrats.

“You’re hearing a lot about threats to democracy, this is an actual threat to democracy,” Carlson said. “This is an actual effort to disenfranchise American voters. It’s an attempt to replace their vote with a new electorate.”

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Monologue Blasting New Mass Amnesty Push "You're hearing a lot about threats to democracy, this is an actual threat to democracy. This is an actual effort to disenfranchise American voters. It's an attempt to replace their vote with a new electorate." pic.twitter.com/dtcVuZnoGU — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 7, 2022

Tucker Carlson: "Now you're just lying to us @SenThomTillis." pic.twitter.com/k8jYzwjg61 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 7, 2022

As Breitbart News reported in 2017, a DACA amnesty would open a surge of chain migration — where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. — ranging from 10 million to 19 million foreign nationals.

A prior Breitbart News analysis found that a DACA amnesty would cost American taxpayers some $115 billion by opening Obamacare rolls to newly legalized illegal aliens. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that such an amnesty would cost taxpayers $26 billion.

That same CBO report suggests that about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.

