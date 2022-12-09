Donald Trump Accuses Jewish Leaders of Having a ‘Lack of Loyalty’

Former President Donald Trump on Friday accused Jewish leaders of having a “lack of loyalty” amid backlash from his dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rap mogul Kanye West two days before Thanksgiving.

“How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Trump linked an article by conservative commentator Wayne Root that argued the media was “gaslighting” the public with its coverage of the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump, Fuentes, and West.

“The media, Democrats and the RINO establishment GOP are trying to destroy Trump over a brief dinner. With a stranger,” Root wrote for the Gateway Pundit. “The story is a scam. It’s gaslighting at the highest level. Kanye West set Trump up. Kanye is clearly mentally disturbed.”

Trump, who said he did not know Fuentes before the dinner, said that Fuentes’s antisemitic views “wouldn’t have been accepted” if he had raised them during their dinner.

Despite Trump’s comments, Jewish leaders have recognized him as one of the most pro-Israel presidents in American history.

For example, The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, last month honored Trump’s support for Israel and awarded him the Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion, an award that has only been issued a handful of times to world leaders like Lord Alfred Balfour, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, President Harry S. Truman, and Israeli Prime Ministers David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir.

As Breitbart News reported:

The award, which has only been given a handful of times in the history of the organization, recognized Trump’s contributions to the safety and security of the State of Israel, as well as to the American Jewish community. These include: moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem; forging the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab states; recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal; ending U.S. funding that subsidized Palestinian terrorists; eliminating Iranian terrorist general Qasem Soleimani; becoming the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall; and protecting the civil rights of Jews against antisemitism on college campuses, among other unique achievements.

ZOA president Morton Klein said that Trump “unquestionably” deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic successes with the Abraham Accords.

