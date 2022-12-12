At Least 25 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 25 people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 36-year-old man standing on the sidewalk “in the first block of East 40th Street” was shot about 8:20 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Twenty-seven-year-old Felicia Cortes crashed and died after being shot while “driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road” Saturday. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m.

A 32-year-old man in an alley in “the first block of West 105th Street” was shot multiple times and killed Saturday about 7 p.m.

On Sunday morning about 2:30 a.m. a shooting outside a Belmont Cragin bar left three dead. The shooting outside came on the heels of a fight inside.

WGN-TV named the three deceased victims: 50-year-old Ricky Vera, 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos, and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares.

The Sun-Times noted that 658 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through December 11, 2022.

