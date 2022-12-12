‘Too Old’: Most Say Joe Biden Should Not Run in 2024

Most Americans do not believe President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, a Yahoo!/YouGov survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Should President Biden run for president again in 2024?”

Most, 55 percent, said he should not run for reelection, followed by 23 percent who remain unsure and 22 percent who believe he should.

Notably, Biden even fails to garner a stamp of approval from a majority of Democrats, as just 40 percent said he should run in 2024. Nearly one-third of Democrats, 31 percent, believe he should not run, and 29 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, most Republicans, 78 percent, believe Biden should not run, and 65 percent of independents agree.

The survey then asked those who do not believe Biden should run to explain why they hold that view. Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said he is “too old” to run again, followed by 12 percent who chose “other.” Another six percent said they “just don’t like him,” followed by five percent who consider him to be “too divisive” and another five percent who said he is “unlikely to win.”

The survey was taken December 1-5, 2022, among 1,635 United States adults.

Biden turned 80 in November, meaning he would be 82 years old at the start of his second term.

This survey coincides with others showing a similar trend of most opposing a Biden 2024 presidential bid.

A Politico survey released in November, for instance, found 65 percent expressing the belief that Biden should not run in 2024. Only 28 percent said he should run again, per that survey. Further, a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found that Americans are less enthused about a Biden run in 2024 than a bid from former President Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, it appears Biden intends to run for a second term — a decision his family reportedly supports.

A senior adviser told Fox News that Biden “intends” to run again, adding, “That is something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support.”