Americans Less Enthused About a Biden Run in 2024 than a Trump Run

More Americans do not want President Joe Biden to run in 2024 than those who do not want former President Trump to run, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you want Joe Biden to run for president again in 2024?”

Most, 56 percent, said “no,” followed by 22 percent who said “yes” and another 22 percent who remain unsure.

The same question was asked about Trump, and while most surveyed said they do not want him to run again either, it was less than for the sitting president — 54 percent. Further, more actively want Trump to run — 31 percent to Biden’s 22 percent. Just 15 percent remain unsure.

The survey, overall, spells trouble for Biden, who has a negative favorability rating — 51 percent view him unfavorably. His approval rating is also 11 points under water — 50 percent disapprove and 39 approve. Of the 50 percent who disapprove, 37 percent do so “strongly.”

The survey was taken November 26-29, 2022, among 1,500 United States adult citizens and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with a Politico survey released last week, which found 65 percent expressing the belief that Biden should not run for office again.

It also found the president struggling to garner a positive approval rating on a variety of key issues, as Breitbart News highlighted:

Jobs:

43 percent approve

49 percent disapprove Immigration:

34 percent approve

57 percent disapprove Climate change:

42 percent approve

45 percent disapprove Energy:

41 percent approve

48 percent disapprove Education:

44 percent approve

46 percent disapprove National security:

41 percent approve

49 percent disapprove

Meanwhile, some Democrats have publicly expressed concern over Biden’s age, as he recently turned 80 years old and would be kicking off his second term at 82.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden told MSNBC in October. “But I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me.”

Some politicians, however, are showing their support for another run for Biden. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), for instance, has reportedly said he will not run for president in 2024 if Biden chooses to do so.