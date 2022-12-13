Incoming Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s (D) chief of staff co-founded an organization that pushed the narrative that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election cycle based on former British spy Christopher Steele’s debunked dossier.

Adam Jentleson, who worked as Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair, was selected as chief of staff last week. He previously worked for top Democrats like former Senate Democrat Leader Harry Reid and worked for several progressive groups, including one he co-founded, The Moscow Project.

As Fox News reported:

At the start of the Trump administration, Adam Jentleson co-founded The Moscow Project, an initiative launched by John Podesta’s Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAPAF) and headed by Max Bergmann, a former John Kerry speechwriter. According to a 2017 report by Politico, Jentleson ran The Moscow Project’s war room.

According to an archive of the organization’s website, The Moscow Project was “dedicated to analyzing the facts behind Trump’s collusion with Russia and communicating the findings to the public.”

Jentleson also posted about the Steele dossier multiple times, at one point claiming that “a lot” of the dossier “is backed up by fact,” Fox News reported.

The Moscow Project similarly shared “annotated” versions of the dossier frequently.

Steele’s dossier, which was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democrat National Committee via the Perkins Coie law firm, was the basis for the FISA warrant that was used to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The dossier alleged that Trump colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton in 2016 and that the Kremlin had blackmail information on Trump. However, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation ultimately found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Further, it was recently revealed that the FBI offered Steele up to $1 million if he could corroborate the claims made in his dossier. However, the FBI never paid Steele because he could not substantiate the claims made in his dossier.

Along with pushing the Russia Hoax narrative, Fetterman’s new chief of staff favors packing the U.S. Supreme Court. Jentleson argued that Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was “illegitimate” and called on Democrats to eliminate the Senate filibuster to make adding more seats to the Supreme Court easier.

“There are steps Democrats can take to apply maximum pressure, brand the process as the illegitimate farce it is and lay the groundwork for desperately needed reform that can reverse the damage early in 2021 if Democrats win in November,” Jentleson reportedly wrote.

“If you are not willing to reform the filibuster and expand the court, you are not willing to do what it takes to win this fight,” he tweeted. “If we keep playing beanbag while they play hardball, the results will be more of this. It’s that simple.”

However, Fetterman’s campaign has distanced Fetterman from his chief of staff, telling Fox News that “John Fetterman is his own man with his own views.”

