Trump Sees Greater Favorability than Other High-Profile Political Figures

Former President Donald Trump sees a greater favorability than other high profile political figures, November’s Harvard CAPS Harris survey found.

The survey found Trump leading in terms of favorability in the poll’s list of politicians, which includes President Joe Biden, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Hillary Clinton, and more.

Overall, 44 percent view Trump favorably, compared to 49 percent who view him unfavorably. While that gives him a net negative favorably gap of -5, he still tops the list in terms of favorability percentage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Biden tied for second place, as each garnered 43 percent approval. Notably, however, Biden’s favorability deficit is greater than Trump’s, as 50 percent view Biden unfavorably, giving him a net negative gap of -7 percent compared to Trump’s -5. Sanders, however, has a net positive rating, as 41 percent view him unfavorably.

Next comes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as 41 percent view him favorably compared to 33 percent who do not, giving him a net positive of eight percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence follows with 40 percent viewing him favorably.

Every other politician listed fell under 40 percent. That includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has a net negative favorably rating of-19 percent, as just 34 percent view her favorably. Similarly, just 37 percent have a favorable view of Hillary Clinton while 51 percent view her unfavorably, giving her a net negative spread of -14 percent.

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also sees poor ratings, as just a quarter view him favorably, compared to 49 percent who do not. Of all the politicians listed, McConnell has the largest net negative gap of -24.

The survey was taken November 16-17, 2022, among 2,212 registered voters.

Trump has not spoken highly of McConnell since leaving office, publicly stating that Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) “would be much better than” McConnell as Republican Senate leader.

“Now I’m not a fan of McConnell and I am a fan of Rick Scott, and you have others in there that would be very good,” Trump said at the time.

Last month, McConnell took a veiled jab at Trump following the former president’s meeting with Kanye West and unexpected guest Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, stating that “anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States”:

McConnell: "There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view in my judgment are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/73gfsKjn8j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2022

Trump’s campaign told Breitbart News, however, the 45th president did not know who Fuentes was.