Former President Donald Trump told Glenn Beck that he believes Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) “would be much better than” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Republican Senate Majority Leader.

Blaze TV’s Glenn Beck asked Trump if he would endorse Sen. Scott to replace Sen. McConnell as Republican Senate Leader if the GOP takes control of the Senate after the midterms.

“Well, I think Rick is very good. I think he’s highly underrated, smart guy works hard, tirelessly. He was a great governor of Florida. He did a great job, but he’s a very good senator,” Trump said.

“And it’s a little tough because you know, McConnell gives everybody their $20 million,” Trump added before Beck interrupted him to note that if Trump “got behind” Scott, the American people would put pressure on other Senators to support the change in leadership.

TRUMP: "I think Rick Scott would be much better than McConnell" as Republican Senate Majority Leader pic.twitter.com/FRAfdSiOgn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2022

“Well, I think he’s got a lot of pressure,” Trump said. “He’s his wife is a big person for Chinese investment, and his family and him in China. I don’t think that’s appropriate. No, I think Rick Scott would be much better than McConnell.”

Trump then bashed McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, Trump’s former Transportation Secretary, for resigning from her position in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol Riots.

Trump said:

I know, McConnell, well, I guess probably better than most. And his wife, I call her CoCo Chow, But she worked for me for four years, but she was so heartbroken. You know? Like, she’s got this big heart. She was so heartbroken at the January 6, even though it had nothing to do with me. And she left, you know, a week and a half early to make her big statement on the way out the door. So I was glad to see her go, but she wanted to make that statement.

“Now I’m not a fan of McConnell and I am a fan of Rick Scott, and you have others in there that would be very good,” Trump added.

Trump’s hesitance to support McConnell as Republican Senate Leader comes as some GOP Senators have signaled they will not support McConnell for leadership if Republicans take control of the Senate.

For example, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he would not support McConnell, telling reporters, “I don’t imagine I will, no,” when asked about it.

Further, Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters told reporters that McConnell “will not own me,” before calling for “new leadership” in the Republican Senate.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.