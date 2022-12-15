An elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday while walking her dog in Lincoln Park, a neighborhood in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reported the woman was walking her dog around 11:20 a.m. when a man exited a blue Honda CRV, pointed a gun at her, and robbed her.

The man grabbed her purse, jumped back into the Honda, and sped off.

Mike Walker, the elderly woman’s son-in-law, indicated the robbery adds to the anxiety over crime in the neighborhood:

CBS News noted that the video of the robbery was captured by Lincoln Park resident David Hussar’s surveillance camera.

Hussar stressed that the robbery does not surprise him one bit: “I mean, it’s no shock at all. I worry about my wife. I worry about my kids. It’s absurd.”

Breitbart News observed more than 3,200 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago from January 2022 through November 2022.

