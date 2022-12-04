Lightfoot’s Chicago: Over 3,200 People Shot January Through November 2022

Over 3,200 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago January through November 2022.

WTTW reported a Chicago Police Department figure showing there were 3,258 shooting victims in Chicago during the first 11 months of 2022. That figure includes victims in fatal and non-fatal shootings.

If we isolate fatal shootings, 637 people were shot and killed January through November.

There were 208 shootings in Chicago during November alone, and 54 homicides, in a city where crime has taken a daily hold on the lives of residents and those who enforce the law alike.

ABC 7 / Chicag9 Sun-Times noted 13 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Sunday morning, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Two people were shot to death Friday during a drive-by incident in the Austin neighborhood about 11:15 :p.m. Friday. One man was shot multiple times, including a head shot, and the other was shot in the back.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Roughly an hour and half later, at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot “in the 800-block of West 87th Street.” One of the men was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head. But were taken to a hospital, where they died.

