Minnesota Counties Forced to Remove More than 350 Duplicate Registrations on Voter Rolls

Three Minnesota counties are being forced to remove more than 350 duplicate registrations on their voter rolls after legal complaints were filed against them by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

In September, as Breitbart News reported, PILF filed six complaints in six Minnesota counties, alleging that more than 500 duplicate registrations were on their voter rolls ahead of the midterm elections.

PILF has since reached a settlement with officials in Hennepin County and Nicollet County to remove more than 300 duplicate registrations that were discovered on their voter rolls. Likewise, a settlement was reached with Dakota County officials to remove 69 duplicate registrations.

“These agreements are a win for election integrity,” PILF President, J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “Accurate voter rolls are essential to free and fair elections.”

Last month, PILF reached agreements with officials in Todd County and Olmsted County to remove more than 30 duplicate registrations that were on their voter rolls. In total, some 440 duplicate registrations have been removed in Minnesota counties as a result of the legal complaints.

“This was an innovative legal strategy to force a state exempted from the National Voter Registration Act to do effective voter list maintenance,” Adams said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.