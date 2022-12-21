Poll: Plurality Say Biden Has Made the Country ‘Worse,’ America’s Best Days in the Past

A plurality of Americans believe President Joe Biden has made the country “worse” and say America’s best days are in the past, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Generally speaking, has President Joe Biden made America better or worse as a nation? Or has Biden’s presidency not made much difference?”

Nearly half, 47 percent, said Biden has made it “worse,” followed by 34 percent who said he has made the nation “better,” 17 percent who said “not much difference,” and two percent who remain unsure.

A majority of Democrats, 57 percent, believe Biden has made America better, but nearly one in five, 18 percent, believe he has made it “worse.”

Most Republicans and independents, 70 percent and 54 percent, respectively, believe Biden has made the country worse.

The survey also had a pessimistic edge, as a plurality, 42 percent, said America’s best days are in the past. Just 38 percent believe the country’s best days are in the future, and 20 percent are not sure.

Democrats are the most optimistic of the groups, as 52 percent said the best days are in the future. Fifty-six percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents, however, said the best days are in the past.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

A majority of voters 40 and older believe Biden has generally made America worse, but among only 36% of those under 40 agree. Fifty percent (50%) of voters under 40 say America’s best days are in the future, but that belief is shared by just 35% of those ages 40-64 and 30% of voters 65 and older. Thirty-seven percent (37%) of whites, 26% of black voters and 28% of other minorities think Biden has made America better, while 49% of whites, 40% of black voters and 46% of other minorities believe Biden has generally made the country worse.

The survey was taken December 14-15, 2022, among 900 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The pill coincides with the release of the $1.7 trillion spending bill, which has fractured Republicans, as conservative lawmakers in the House warn Senate Republicans not to vote in favor of the 4,155-page measure, which includes millions in earmarks and $45 million to Ukraine alone.