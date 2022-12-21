Registered Florida Republicans Increase Lead over Democrats

Florida Republicans have continued to increase their lead over Democrats in terms of voter registration, now besting them by well over 350,000 voters.

In October, prior to the midterm elections, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that Florida Republicans would have over 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the state by Election Day.

“We had never in the history of Florida — prior to me being elected governor — had more registered Republicans and Democrats,” DeSantis said at the time, noting the gains Republicans have made throughout his tenure.

It was not until November 2021 that Republicans made history, finally overtaking Democrats in the state in terms of voter registration.

“And even though we’ve never had an election in Florida history [where] we’ve had more Republicans than Democrats, this November, we will now have over 300,000 more Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis reiterated, highlighting “massive gains in Miami-Dade” and “major gains in Palm Beach.”

But, post-election, the GOP has far exceeded a lead of 300,000. According to the latest figures from the Florida Division of Elections, last updated November 30, 2022, Republicans lead Democrats by 356,212 registered voters, reporting 5,325,589 registered voters to the Democrats’ 4,969,377:

AS a further testament to this trend, as well as Gov. DeSantis’s leadership style, DeSantis defeated Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by roughly 1.5 million votes statewide That is opposed to his narrow win against Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018, which saw DeSantis besting him by less than half a percentage point, or 32,463 votes.