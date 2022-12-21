Suzan DelBene Tapped to Lead DCCC by Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries

Election denier and incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced on Tuesday he tapped Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) to lead the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) as campaign chief.

Jeffries picked DelBene for the position. The decision will still need to be approved by the entire House Democrat caucus, but this is the first time in numerous campaign cycles that the Democrat leader would pick the campaign chief.

“Proud to announce that @SuzanDelBene will lead House Dems back into the majority as Chair of @dccc. She is the right leader, with the right experience and the right demeanor to meet this pivotal moment,” he wrote on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

As Breitbart News noted, picking the DCCC chair — who will be in charge of electing more members to her party in 2024 — is one of the election denier’s first significant leadership tests.

Last month it was reported that Jeffries was going to potentially pick a lawmaker to run the DCCC that has not publicly announced a candidacy for the top campaign spot since there is nothing in the rules that explicitly requires the House Democrat leadership to pick someone seeking the role.

Before the official announcement from Jefferies, CNN and Punchbowl noted that Democrat leadership wanted to “elevate a woman” to the high-profile role. Interestingly enough, DelBene was one of the Democrats who pushed for the rule change in her party, allowing the party’s leader to have a more prominent role in picking a campaign chief.

Additionally, the congresswoman, a former tech executive with ties to Silicon Valley, has been a vulnerable member in the past and has been a prolific fundraiser. This past cycle, she raised more than $2.5 million and vowed to help Democrats regain power in the House in 2024.

DelBene responded to Jeffries’ social media post, saying, “It is an honor to be selected by Leader @hakeemjeffries to serve as @dccc Chair for the 2024 cycle!… Together we can push back against MAGA Republican extremism and win back the House!”

As Breitbart News closely reported, the current outgoing chair of the committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), lost his own reelection in November after Republicans took advantage of his weak Democrat district and his promises not to spend any of the DCCC’s money. However, he ended up receiving help in the end.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.