A 21-year-old woman was shot dead Wednesday night after allegedly taking a Richland, Mississippi, Walmart customer service employee hostage.

WLBT reported that 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister “got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department” and allegedly took the employee hostage about 5:45 p.m.

Video posted by Jack Posobiec reportedly shows the hostage and hostage taker:

BREAKING: Video emerges of woman holding Walmart employee hostage at gunpoint in Richland, MS last night. Suspect was taken out by police pic.twitter.com/D5eILXlfXJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 22, 2022

McGinister claimed she needed help and “demanded to speak to a news anchor,” the Associated Press noted.

Police demanded McGinister drop her gun, and shot her dead when she refused.

McGinister was from West Helena, Arkansas.

Breitbart News reported that six people were shot and killed in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on November 22, 2022. The alleged gunman was a store employee with a pistol.

