Walmart Gunman Was a Store Employee with a Pistol

The gunman who opened fire in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night was a manager who used a pistol to kill six people.

Breitbart News observed that six people were killed when a gunman opened fire around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, and that the gunman was dead as well. However, no details were known about the gunman or the type of firearm used.

On Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky noted that the gunman was a Walmart employee who used a pistol, according to FOX News.

Other Walmart employees described the gunman as the “store manager,” according to FOX News live.

BBC reported that the employee who killed six people in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night is “believed to be the store manager.”

The New York Post likewise noted that one of the Walmart employees claimed the gunman was “the store’s manager and he turned his gun on himself after the attack.”

The Post quoted an employee saying, “It was wild. It was a manager – one of the managers.”

The employee added, “I just left the break room … the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly, we lost a few of our associates.”

On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Walmart banned shoppers from openly carrying handguns, even where legal to do so. Open carry is a very popular mode of handgun carry for self-defense.

