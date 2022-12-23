Poll: Trump Holds 24-Point Lead in Hypothetical 2024 Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, a Big Village survey released this week found.

The survey asked Republicans who they would prefer in 2024, allowing them to choose between Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former Vice President Mike Pence, and others.

Over half, 51 percent, chose Trump, followed by DeSantis, who garnered 27 percent support — a 24-point difference. Ten percent chose Pence, and 13 percent chose someone else:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 51% (+24)

DeSantis 27%

Pence 10%

Cruz 4%

Haley 4%

Cheney 3%

Sununu 1%

Youngkin 1% .@wearebigvillage, 357 Adults, 12/16-18https://t.co/20OehzcT7o — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 21, 2022

When asked the same question with Trump out of contention, DeSantis takes the lead with 45 percent. Pence does not come close, garnering 23 percent support. Another 14 percent chose Sen. Ted Cruz, and 18 percent chose somebody else.

Notably, President Biden does not enjoy as much support from the Democrat base as Trump does from the Republican base, as just 37 percent of Democrats said they want to see Biden as the Democrat nominee in 2024.

The survey was taken among 1,000 adults and has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

It coincides with a recent McLaughlin & Associates survey, showing Trump holding a double-digit advantage — 15 points — over DeSantis, his closest potential competitor.

As Breitbart News reported:

McLaughlin & Associates sampled 480 likely GOP primary voters from December 9-14, finding that 48 percent support Trump in his 2024 bid. He holds a 15 point advantage over his closest potential competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whom 23 percent of respondents support. Former Vice President Mike Pence sits in third place, with just five percent of the response, followed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at four percent.