Analysis: Billions Sent to Ukraine Could Have Built Seven 450-Mile Border Walls Along U.S.-Mexico Border

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have authorized more than $110 billion in American taxpayer money to be sent to Ukraine to support the nation’s fight against Russia since the war started. Meanwhile, most of the nearly 2,000-mile United States-Mexico border remains without any barrier.

As part of a year-end $1.7 trillion spending package, 18 Senate Republicans and nine House Republicans voted with Democrats to throw another $45 billion in taxpayer money at Ukraine — bringing the total amount of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine, authorized by Congress, to more than $110 billion.

For comparison, a Breitbart News analysis finds that all Ukraine funds could have built a complete wall along the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple times over.

Former President Trump initially vowed to build about 1,000 miles of wall along the border, but the total mileage was winded down to 450 miles of the nearly 2,000-mile border.

In the end, the Trump administration spent about $15 billion constructing a little more than 450 miles of border wall in four years. Only 40 miles built were actual barrier extensions — that is, building wall where there was previously no barrier — while the remaining 410 miles was wall replacing old, dilapidated barriers built by prior administrations.

At that cost, the more than $110 billion in taxpayer money sent to Ukraine could have built seven 450-mile border walls along the border or nearly two border walls covering the entirety of the nearly 2,000-mile border.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said the GOP’s “number one priority” is aiding Ukraine in its war against Russia. Meanwhile, at the U.S. border, some 2.3 million border crossers and illegal aliens will have been apprehended by year’s end, and an estimated 2.6 million are expected to be apprehended next year.

