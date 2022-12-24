Just before jetting off to enjoy his Christmas holiday, Mitch McConnell left a nice lump of coal for America with his $1.7 trillion (or more!) omnibus spending package. There’s a lot to hate in this package, between millions for LGBTQ museums in New York and extra funding for the House Diversity and Inclusion office.

But the most galling thing about the omnibus is this juxtaposition: More than $400 million is dished out to American “allies” (one cannot put enough quotes around that word) like Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia to assist them in their “border security.” Meanwhile, back in America, the millions allocated to our own border patrol are not allowed “to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.” Put another way, extra funding for Customs and Border Protection is only allowed to assist the escalating human flood at the border, while no new spending is allowed to stop it.

A century ago, and for all human history before that, having a coherent border that one could defend was what separated a state from the state of nature. But today, a border is a luxury. A luxury so valuable, it turns out, that it’s only available to the Third World.

The concept of the “Third World” originated in the Cold War. In that era, America and its close allies were the First World. The Soviet Union and its satellites were the Second World. And the rest of the planet, the dozens of countries contested between the two superpowers, were the “Third World.”

Less developed and less industrialized, the “Third World” was soon equated with poverty and deprivation. Yet today, even as the Third World remains poor, there are countless privileges that still exist in the Third World yet are vanishing from our supposedly wealthier country.