Des Moines, Iowa, police shot and killed a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly raised a handgun toward officers during a domestic dispute call December 26, 2022, around 12:30 a.m.

A press release from the Des Moines Police Department says officers arrived on scene “and located the 16-year-old, armed with a handgun, within an apartment [that] was occupied by other family members.”

Officers tried to negotiate with 16-year-old in an attempt to de-escalate things, and they repeatedly told the 16-year-old to drop the gun.

KCCI reports police numerous de-escalation efforts, then the teen allegedly “raised the handgun in the direction of officers.” At that point, “more than one officer” responded with gunfire.

Officers administered CPR and other “life-saving efforts” in an attempt to save the 16-year-old, who died later in a hospital.

The officers’ body cameras recorded the incident.

