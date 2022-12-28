Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announced Wednesday he had been diagnosed with a “serious but curable” form of cancer.

Raskin, 60, said in a statement that “after several days of tests,” he discovered he had Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and that he was about to begin treatment.

“I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Raskin said. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin’s diagnosis comes as he is preparing to become ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, where he is expected to serve as a leading voice for Democrats amid Oversight Republicans planning aggressive investigations into Hunter Biden, the Chinese coronavirus origins, and more.

Raskin said he plans to be able to work while undergoing treatment:

I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses. In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).

Raskin joined Congress in 2017 and gained prominence through serving as the lead impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Raskin later sat on the January 6 select committee, a lopsided committee of mostly Democrats that focused heavily on Trump’s perceived role in spurring the 2021 Capitol riot.

Two years ago, in December 2020, Raskin lost his 25-year-old son to suicide after his son battled for years with “a blindingly painful and merciless ‘disease called depression,’” Raskin said at the time.

The Maryland Democrat said Wednesday he would be relying on support from his family and others in the months ahead but that he planned to overcome the disease and, “in the meantime, keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.”

“With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this, and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy,” Raskin said.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.