The sexually explicit drag show prompting an investigation from Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) did, in fact, allow minors to attend the event, as the events are open to “all ages” unless otherwise specified, according to the show’s website.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), released a statement regarding the drag show on Tuesday and said that DBPR was made aware of “multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th.” As a result, the agency is “actively investigating the matter.”

“DPBR will, like in other cases, take action,” the statement reads, adding that “exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license.”

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” it added.

While critics contend that the show was not specifically “marketed to children,” the drag show’s website specifically states that “All our events are ‘All Ages Welcome’ unless otherwise noted on the marketing, the ticket or the venue website in each local city.”

Nothing on the flier indicates that children should not attend the event, which featured a sketch from “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”:

Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer was performed at last night’s Drag Queen Christmas in Ft. Lauderdale with kids in the audience. Pretty much everything you saw on @TaylerUSA’s thread. pic.twitter.com/ssfe4zE8Nc — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2022

According to that same attendee, children were, in fact, present at the Fort Lauderdale event:

After noticing MULTIPLE children in the audience at the explicit Drag Queen Christmas in Ft Lauderdale I called out performer Nina West for inviting and allowing children to come to her sexually explicit shows! pic.twitter.com/3XA4qqV0IR — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2022

The stop in Fort Lauderdale was just one of many as part of its national tour. The Democrat mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, attended one of the drag shows, bragging about it on social media:

GRAPHIC Mayor of Knoxville, TN attended “Drag Queen Christmas” which was open for “all-ages.” The show is by a group on tour throughout the US. Their shows feature exposed buttholes, simulated sex acts, & oversized fake exposed breasts. Elected officials are promoting this. pic.twitter.com/60rLNhrVGL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2022

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen attended one of the shows, in Austin, Texas, and described what he saw. That included “tits in a box,” simulated sex acts, and explicit story time:

“Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”. In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background. When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “nothing”. pic.twitter.com/rmrkCb5eJ2 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

This Drag queen had a lot to say to children who were on the front row who were being given money by their mother to hand to the Drag Queens. He engaged with two different children, a 9 and 10 year old. “Are you having fun, are you enjoying it, are you confused yet?” pic.twitter.com/KydNKlJjND — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

“I saw you guys with your mom in the meet and greet, where’s Melinda the mom? Melinda right? Wait tell me your name again. Sonya! We need more mothers like you in the world, thank you so much.” The Drag queen then addressed the children of the parent. pic.twitter.com/RcEbs7v7Ib — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

DBPR also issued a warning to the Orlando venue hosting the event on Wednesday, instructing them to ensure that minors are “prohibited” from the show.

“If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future,” the letter read in part.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect that some upcoming venues provide a warning before purchasing the ticket, one of which reads: