Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) sent a warning to the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation Inc. ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled show of “A Drag Queen Christmas” at Plaza Live, instructing them to ensure that minors are “prohibited” from the event.

“It has come to the Department’s attention that you have contracted with Big Time Operator, LLC d/b/a ‘Drag Fans’ to offer the use of your licensed premises to conduct the ‘drag show’ performance,” the department wrote in the letter, citing reason to believe that the show features “exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories.”

The department also noted that the shows have been “marketed to and attended by minors, including young children.”

“Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance,” the letter continues, outlining “strict penalties for licensees who allow minors to attend these drag shows at their licensed premises.”

Ultimately, the department warned that it is “your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show,” lest action be taken.

“If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future,” it concludes:

The warning follows the department being made aware of the same drag show in Fort Lauderdale, prompting an investigation due to minors in attendance at the event.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” a statement shared by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) press secretary Bryan Griffin outlined.

The show, which is currently finishing up a national tour, does, in fact, simulate sexual acts and feature characters such as “‘Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer.” Some videos from events in other parts of the country show the drag queens speaking to children during the sexually explicit event:

This story is developing.