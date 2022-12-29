A child fathered by Hunter Biden may have her last name changed to Biden if a court appeal filed Tuesday by the girl’s Arkansas mother succeeds.

The motion, filed by the attorney for former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts, was made in the 16th Circuit Court in Independence County in the paternity case against Hunter Biden, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

The outlet records the name change submission was one of four filings made in the case originally settled back in March, 2020.

The case was reopened in September when the son of President Joe Biden sought child support payment adjustments due to “substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

According to the filing submitted Tuesday by attorney Clinton Lancaster, the Gazette reports the baby – which was conceived out-of-wedlock – would “benefit from carrying the Biden family name,” and the “Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”

The filing cited President Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Hunter’s Biden’s late brother, Beau., as examples.

It also sets out the Biden family remains “estranged from the child. To the extent this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden previously sought to have child support payments for the daughter he conceived with Roberts lowered, citing financial hardships.

According to court documents, Biden claimed “financial circumstances” made him unable to meet the initially agreed upon child support payments for his now four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, who he has not yet met.

President Joe Biden has also allegedly not yet met Navy Joan.

As Breitbart News reported in June, Joe Biden reportedly did not provide security for his granddaughter after Roberts began sounding the alarm in the wake of receiving multiple threats from her ex-fiancé — cage fighter Princeton Foster.

Hunter Biden wrote in his memoirs he had “no recollection” of meeting the woman who would eventually give birth to his fourth child.