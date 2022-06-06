President Joe Biden has reportedly not provided security for his three-year-old granddaughter Navy Joan, whom his son Hunter Biden conceived out of wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts prior to the 2020 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Lunden Roberts has been sounding the alarm after she has received multiple threats from her ex-fiancé — cage fighter Princeton Foster.

“The single mom called cops last month alleging that Foster, 27, punched a dent in her car and slashed the wires to her security cameras after turning up at her Arkansas home in the middle of the night,” reported the outlet. “She also filed for a protection order, claiming the amateur fighter told her he was ‘going to heaven’ with Navy Joan.”

Though the president has reportedly been “made aware” of the threats against Roberts and his granddaughter, he has “declined to intervene or even reach out to see if the little girl is OK, according to a close friend of Roberts.”

“The President frequently talks about his love and pride for his grandchildren. But if he really cared for every member of his family he would have done something by now,” a friend of Roberts told the Mail. “The Secret Service would act at the drop of a dime if someone threatened any of the other Biden kids – but it’s like Navy Joan doesn’t matter.”

Allegedly, neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden has met Navy Joan at this point.

Contrary to early reports, Roberts met Hunter while working at his D.C. investment firm, Rosemont Seneca — not while she was working as a stripper. Roberts started dating Foster six months after her relationship with Hunter ended. She broke it off with Foster in 2020 allegedly over his drinking and substance abuse problems.

In her application for a protection order, Roberts said Foster has made terrifying threats against her and Navy Joan. At one point, the cage fighter even reportedly claimed to be one of God’s prophets and that he would take Navy Joan with him to heaven.

“I need this order because I am scared of what Princeton might do to me and my daughter … I am also aware he carries a firearm daily,” Roberts wrote.

“He was also continually calling and we were recording the audios of him screaming (like the Joker) saying he was on his way with his MMA friend to fight whatever guy I was with, using racial slurs and in one recorded audio you can hear him scream ‘I’m on my way – I’m going to scalp your f**king head,'” she added.