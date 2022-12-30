Poll: Voters Say GOP Should Release Federal Tax Returns of Democrats Who Voted to Release Trump’s

Most voters believe that Republican lawmakers should pursue the release of tax returns of Democrats who voted to release former President Donald Trump’s, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

While the survey found that most, 63 percent, approve of Democrat members of the House Ways and Means Committee releasing six years of Trump’s tax returns, most want the same to happen to the Democrats who made that happen.

The survey said:

Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives next year. Should Republicans in Congress release the federal tax returns of the Democrats who voted to release Trump’s tax returns?

Most, 54 percent, said “yes,” followed by 31 percent who said “no” and 16 percent who remain unsure.

Payback Time? 54% Support Revenge for Releasing Trump’s Taxeshttps://t.co/aZF6vBcCQ5 pic.twitter.com/W8UcLqNrZZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 29, 2022

Less than a majority of Democrats, 45 percent, desire for that to happen, but most Republicans and independents, 63 percent and 53 percent, respectively, want Republicans to pursue it.

More per Rasmussen Reports:

Not surprisingly, while Democratic voters are most enthusiastic about the committee releasing Trump’s tax returns, Republicans are far more supportive of their party turning the tables on congressional Democrats. Seventy-nine percent (79%) of Democrats approve of the Ways and Means committee releasing Trump’s tax returns, as do 32% of Republicans and 48% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Sixty-three percent (63%) of Republicans think the incoming GOP House majority should release the federal tax returns of Democrats who voted to release Trump’s taxes, as do 45% of Democrats and 53% of unaffiliated voters.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted for the release prior to the Christmas holiday, voting along party lines 24-16 to release Trump’s tax records.

“There is no legitimate legislative purpose for their action, and if you look at what they’ve done, it’s so sad for our country,” Trump said of the “unconstitutional” situation.

“It’s nothing but another deranged political witch-hunt, which has been going on from the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” he added.

The documents were made public Friday.