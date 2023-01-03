The number of fugitive illegal aliens living across American communities, despite having been ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge, has now reached more than 1.2 million under President Joe Biden.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released its year-end report showing yet another uptick in the total of fugitive illegal aliens — those who have been ordered deported but have refused to leave the U.S. — as the Biden administration has systematically gutted interior immigration enforcement.

By the end of Fiscal Year 2022, more than 1.2 million fugitive illegal aliens with final deportation orders remained living across American communities. The year prior, the number of fugitive illegal aliens living in the country was 1.18 million, indicating an increase of more than 27,000 year-to-year.

The figure suggests that the number of fugitive illegal aliens with final deportation orders living across the U.S. is more than twice the population of Wyoming.

Altogether, the total of illegal aliens living in the U.S. who have either final deportation orders or pending deportation orders reached nearly 4.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022 — an almost 100 percent increase since Fiscal Year 2017, when about 2.4 million illegal aliens were living in the U.S. with deportation orders or pending deportation orders.

Most of those illegal aliens, with either pending or final deportation orders, living across the U.S. arrived from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Brazil, Colombia, and Haiti.

Meanwhile, only about 65,000 illegal aliens with final deportation orders are detained in ICE custody.

